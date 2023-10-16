Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.71.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.87. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.6771429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

