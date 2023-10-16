Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 4000000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Down 18.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

