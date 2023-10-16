Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 46.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. 7,601,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350,895. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

