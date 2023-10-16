Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 4.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 22,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 338,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Super Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. Super Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Super Group by 45,942.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

