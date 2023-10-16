SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

