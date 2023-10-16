Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter McKenzie Sells 160,000 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKenzie sold 160,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.90 ($9.55), for a total transaction of A$2,384,000.00 ($1,528,205.13).

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 17th. Supply Network’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

