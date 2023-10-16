Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 2475366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.54.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

