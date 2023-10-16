SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

PODD traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 469,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,910. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 228.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

