Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYF. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 251,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,496. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

