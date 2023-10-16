Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 636,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,129. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 231,642 shares of company stock worth $4,953,264. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

