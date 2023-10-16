T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 309,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 519,403 shares.The stock last traded at $7.56 and had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 104,014 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,848,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,913. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,708 shares of company stock worth $6,948,906. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

