TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.60 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

NYSE:TAL opened at $8.91 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

