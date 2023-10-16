TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.26. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 1,834,205 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.72 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $196,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

