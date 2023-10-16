Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 681,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

