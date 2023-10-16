Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 11.3%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 126,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 894,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 14.4 %

The company has a market cap of $669.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. Equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $1,744,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,277,960.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,508,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 425,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

