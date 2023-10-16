Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Target were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.05. 2,067,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,470. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

