TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $14.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

TASK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

TaskUs stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $7,182,000. Think Investments LP boosted its stake in TaskUs by 34.7% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 537,621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after buying an additional 378,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $3,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

