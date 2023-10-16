TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.94.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.19. The stock has a market cap of C$48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.71.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1579861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

