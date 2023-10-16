Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.81.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
