Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

ERIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,136 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.