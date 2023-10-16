Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $54.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

