Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.51. 166,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Terex by 812.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 2,821.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Terex by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

