Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1,146.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,232 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 6.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,366,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,223,000. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $802.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.45.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

