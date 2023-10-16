Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

Tesla stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,564,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,320,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.