Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.28. 61,420,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,393,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

