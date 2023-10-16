Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Texas Instruments by 23.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.03. 1,563,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,704. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.52 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

