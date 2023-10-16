Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,588. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $149.52 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

