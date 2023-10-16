Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.70. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $149.52 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

