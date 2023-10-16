The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $660.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.08) and last traded at GBX 662 ($8.10), with a volume of 80733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 677 ($8.29).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 717.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 745.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97. The company has a market capitalization of £618.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,474.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Patricia Lewis acquired 5,100 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £35,802 ($43,821.30). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.