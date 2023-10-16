The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $660.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.08) and last traded at GBX 662 ($8.10), with a volume of 80733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 677 ($8.29).
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 717.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 745.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97. The company has a market capitalization of £618.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,474.07 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Transactions at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust
In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Patricia Lewis acquired 5,100 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £35,802 ($43,821.30). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.