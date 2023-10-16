The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lessened by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 2.8% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.62. 2,749,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

