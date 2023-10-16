The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.8 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,970,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

