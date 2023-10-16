The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.33 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.