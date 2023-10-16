The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of KO traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $53.34. 6,957,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,423,984. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

