The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 2.2% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger worth $29,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $44.35. 695,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.