The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,493 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Kroger worth $50,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 191,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

