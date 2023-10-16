The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,763. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.