The Southern Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

