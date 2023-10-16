The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

