The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $59.80. 751,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

