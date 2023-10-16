Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,113,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $487.06. The company had a trading volume of 238,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.32 and its 200-day moving average is $533.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.61 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

