Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $7.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.50. 564,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.61 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.98. The firm has a market cap of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.



