Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $484.68. 203,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.32 and its 200-day moving average is $533.98. The company has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $470.61 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

