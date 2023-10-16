Tiaa Fsb Buys 550,175 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 3.62% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $239,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,823,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 465,234 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,011,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $33.88. 217,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,237. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

