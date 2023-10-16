Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.36% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $160,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.09. 79,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,906. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

