Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,634,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $800,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 391,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

