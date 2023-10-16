Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $268,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $131.00. 66,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,609. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.