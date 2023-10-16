Tiaa Fsb Has $1.08 Billion Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,334,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.96% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,077,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,416,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,109,000 after purchasing an additional 268,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,927. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.