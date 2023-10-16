Tiaa Fsb Has $115.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,482 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $115,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,990. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

