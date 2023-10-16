Tiaa Fsb Has $86.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.62% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $86,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VBK stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.11. 42,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,479. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.21 and a one year high of $240.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

