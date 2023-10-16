Tiaa Fsb Has $96.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,172 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.01% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $96,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 444.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter.

SUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

